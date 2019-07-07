Workday (WDAY) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Private Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 9,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 66,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 42,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 63,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 1% or 141,559 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,211 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,970 shares. Lafayette Inc owns 9,204 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 37,580 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset reported 9,137 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Incorporated has 5,971 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsr has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atria Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 63,984 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Com accumulated 40,070 shares. 365,023 were accumulated by Valiant Cap Management Lp. Washington Bancorporation owns 1.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,843 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.23% or 12,139 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 22,950 shares to 151,150 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. $2.39M worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Goelzer Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,089 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 62,362 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 111 shares. 17,072 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldg Corp. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 135 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 185,626 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 9,099 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp invested in 162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The New York-based Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,534 shares. Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,693 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has 11,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 11 insider sales for $10.85 million activity. $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5. $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Dermetzis Petros. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. DUFFIELD DAVID A also sold $150,233 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. Bozzini James sold $5.40M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Wednesday, January 9. $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Stankey Michael A. on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 17,241 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 66,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.