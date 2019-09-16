Workday (WDAY) Holder Tcw Group Trimmed Position by $1.41 Million; As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Shares Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.12. About 1.26 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 6,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 188,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.80 million, down from 195,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $173.03. About 1.53M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 10,708 shares to 21,198 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. Natl Pension owns 189,118 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.33% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 2,270 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dana Advsr Inc reported 18,320 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,212 shares. Accuvest Advsr reported 0.48% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hitchwood Capital LP owns 196,060 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hm Payson & Co holds 7,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 190,126 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,702 shares. Firsthand Management Inc owns 30,000 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, BIDU – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Workday At $115, Earn 5.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Ltd owns 12,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 158,499 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 11,777 shares. Raub Brock Limited Partnership holds 131,717 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, North American Mgmt has 2.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 85,062 shares. 215,378 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 2,475 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 544 shares. Field And Main Bank accumulated 2,625 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Merchants reported 38,412 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Coho accumulated 560,265 shares or 2.18% of the stock. American Research And Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kistler invested in 0.05% or 782 shares. Essex Fin Svcs reported 15,847 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.