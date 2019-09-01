Workday (WDAY) Holder Strs Ohio Has Increased Its Stake; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 97.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 1,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 3,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 1,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14 million shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 71,800 shares stake. Consulate Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1,078 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Raymond James Fin Advsrs invested in 0% or 6,220 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The California-based Accuvest has invested 0.63% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 44,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ithaka Gru Lc holds 2.52% or 82,108 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cibc Asset Management holds 15,138 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 4,705 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,462 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 648,625 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Management Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Tech Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 30,000 shares to 1,149 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,415 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 24,122 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Trust has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chemung Canal Tru accumulated 43,417 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Botty Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or accumulated 10,318 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 97,357 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 30,611 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. London Com Of Virginia accumulated 1.77% or 1.68 million shares. 30,000 are owned by Cv Starr & Commerce Tru. 199,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Co. Rothschild Invest Il reported 25,682 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt owns 3,097 shares. Jacobs Ca invested in 1.5% or 71,648 shares. Element Management Ltd owns 15,861 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 1.07% or 59,160 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

