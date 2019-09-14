Workday (WDAY) Holder Strs Ohio Has Boosted Position by $14.76 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $5.84 Million as Stock Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 207.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 8,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 2135.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 71,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 75,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49 million, up from 3,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 56,900 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 7,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,752 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

