Workday (WDAY) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Upped Holding by $1.10 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Cut Stake by $332,008 as Valuation Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 5,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 195,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, up from 190,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.65% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 7,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Capital Management stated it has 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Roundview Cap Lc accumulated 4,971 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baupost Group Ltd Ma reported 4.00M shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Argent Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,672 shares. 3,773 are owned by Doliver Advsrs Lp. Advisor Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Woodstock invested 1.58% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 40,861 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 3,407 shares or 0.08% of the stock. King Luther Corporation reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.05% or 3.10 million shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 4,140 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Communication invested in 7,140 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 36,224 shares to 47,105 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,870 are owned by Cypress Asset Tx. S&Co invested 0.35% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kemnay Advisory holds 73,575 shares. Nordea Invest invested in 0.02% or 44,918 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 237,425 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 195 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc owns 9,396 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 5,210 shares in its portfolio. 1,663 are owned by Bessemer Group. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 65,132 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 22,701 shares. 121,237 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,650 shares to 203,750 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,980 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

