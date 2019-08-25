Workday (WDAY) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $35.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; As American Tower Reit Reit (AMT) Stock Rose, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $6.03 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Corp Reit (AMT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.50 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urstadt Biddle Propertie (Prn) by 15,000 shares to 141,000 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Claar Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 82,207 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 5,876 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,115 shares stake. Brown Advisory Securities owns 19,438 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 567,634 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 36,245 shares. Adelante Mngmt Limited Co owns 243,321 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.67% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Akre Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 7.19 million shares for 14.95% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 34,678 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Company holds 1,525 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. American Trust Invest Advisors Limited Co holds 8,095 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Colony Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 9,063 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Fincl Bank invested in 0.85% or 9,434 shares. Switzerland-based Prtnrs Grp Inc Holdings Ag has invested 3.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 559,275 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $995.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc has 222,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 279,642 are held by Tiaa Cref Limited Co. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 5,089 were accumulated by Goelzer Management. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Comerica Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dubuque Bankshares And Com accumulated 0.01% or 358 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Financial Counselors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 9,396 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,461 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio.