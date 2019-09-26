Workday (WDAY) Holder National Asset Management Cut Position as Valuation Declined; As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shares Declined, Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $16.58 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 335,271 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.17M, up from 216,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.9. About 277,614 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 2.43M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield has 2,125 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 1,320 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Efg Asset Management (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 21,658 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Thornburg Invest Management Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 45,652 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glynn Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 183,659 shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Toth Fincl Advisory owns 1,566 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 17 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,530 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,417 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,014 shares to 21,994 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,790 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 202,020 shares to 323,547 shares, valued at $35.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.12 million shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc has 3,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 794,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 129,146 shares. Axa invested in 13,501 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 77,672 shares. 44,716 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Lc. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 26 shares. Invesco Limited owns 56,707 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 100 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 4.93M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa stated it has 3,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 67,858 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 4,752 shares.

