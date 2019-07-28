Workday (WDAY) Holder Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Rose; Progressive (PGR) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Increased Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 17,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Workday (WDAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: Can its Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WDAY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Workday, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 8.72M shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 4,045 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 139,990 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 1,436 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 34 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 10,125 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. American Century Companies invested in 727,172 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 2,784 shares. Choate Advsr accumulated 1,276 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp reported 6,628 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 561 shares. Kistler holds 212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive drops 4.8% amid increased core loss ratio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.