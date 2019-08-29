Workday (WDAY) Holder Ironwood Investment Management Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $21.62 Million

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $188.27. About 2.06 million shares traded or 25.12% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 136.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 232,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.61M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 434,310 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78 are owned by Hudock Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Daiwa Gru has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 11,430 shares. 35.92 million are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. Creative Planning accumulated 6,569 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,586 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 1,200 shares. Amp Capital reported 74,644 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 504,091 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 8,350 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0.16% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.08% or 39,964 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.64% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 22.69M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 99,346 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd has 140,189 shares. 12 West Mgmt LP holds 5.6% or 735,000 shares. 2,964 were accumulated by Amer Intll Group. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested in 283 shares or 0% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 391,041 shares. Baillie Gifford Co holds 5.68 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 7,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 152,549 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25,882 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 208,284 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc reported 46,557 shares. 683 Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 326,000 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Sio Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 79,153 shares.