Workday (WDAY) Holder Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Rose, Robotti Robert Has Raised Position by $482,085

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $220.97. About 34,284 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 49,043 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. $254,729 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P. The insider Stankey Michael A. sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776. 3,461 shares were sold by Dermetzis Petros, worth $570,465. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M also bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 6,370 shares. Bozzini James had sold 4,024 shares worth $663,398.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,039 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).