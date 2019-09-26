Workday (WDAY) Holder Bares Capital Management Raised Holding by $410,615 as Stock Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Headinvest Cut Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 2.38 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,434 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 50,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 2.65 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Coldstream Mgmt Inc holds 10,722 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 405 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 96,398 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability reported 26,046 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv holds 5,285 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,320 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 183,659 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Oakworth Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 98,298 shares. 4,000 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 15,167 shares in its portfolio.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares to 534,750 shares, valued at $296.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,601 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.