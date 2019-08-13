Workday (WDAY) Holder Banbury Partners Raised Its Stake by $2.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; New England Research & Management Has Upped Its Stake in Coca (KO) by $1.18 Million

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 4.08 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.88. About 444,961 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares to 9,948 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 5,835 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust holds 2.29% or 51,864 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 12,699 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 8,062 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability owns 100,107 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cap City Commerce Fl invested in 868,506 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,600 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 46,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. M Kraus And Com has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Botty Investors Ltd Com reported 1,200 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc stated it has 6,200 shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Grisanti Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).