Workday (Put) (WDAY) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Increased Its Position by $3.86 Million; Oasis Pete (OAS) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Its Position by $1.35 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Workday Inc (Put) (WDAY) by 410.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Workday Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $217.11. About 429,112 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92M, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 2.05 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1,853 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 135 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 504,328 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 34,513 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 297,452 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 29,150 shares. First Personal Serv holds 163 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 14,719 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 162,047 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Global Endowment Management LP has 5,260 shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 262 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amp Capital has 74,644 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 138,900 shares to 98,100 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 478,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FIVE).

