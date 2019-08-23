Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 14.52 N/A -2.10 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Workday Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Workday Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, ShotSpotter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. ShotSpotter Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 65.4% respectively. 1% are Workday Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Workday Inc. has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.