Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This is a contrast between Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 189 15.89 N/A -1.93 0.00 Adobe Inc. 264 14.44 N/A 5.52 50.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Workday Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Workday Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

Workday Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Adobe Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. Its rival Adobe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Workday Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Workday Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 5 12 2.71

On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 1.41% and its consensus price target is $304.65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares and 88.8% of Adobe Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36%

For the past year Workday Inc. has stronger performance than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.