Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Touches $222.50 High on Jul, 12; Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (SPOT) Shorts Raised By 2.43%

Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT) had an increase of 2.43% in short interest. SPOT’s SI was 3.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.43% from 3.75 million shares previously. With 2.71 million avg volume, 1 days are for Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT)’s short sellers to cover SPOT’s short positions. The SI to Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.77%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $151. About 178,222 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 14.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY 1Q OPER LOSS EU41M; 24/05/2018 – Amy Schumer Takes Her Raunchy Humor to Spotify in Podcast Deal; 02/05/2018 – Spotify Technology 1Q Rev EUR1.14B; 02/05/2018 – Last month, Spotify went public. Today, the music streaming company releases its first-ever earnings report. Its goals: Paid subscriber totals of 73 million to 76 million, and gross margins of up to 24%; 10/04/2018 – NEW SPOTIFY SERVICE TO IMPROVE PLAYLIST ACCESS FOR FREE USERS; 17/05/2018 – VIVENDI TO REMAIN SPOTIFY HOLDER, SEES POTENTIAL IN COS’ FUTURE; 18/04/2018 – Coachella’s Indie Acts Opt for Label Deals Even in Spotify Age; 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.9%; 12/04/2018 – Spotify buys ‘cover song’ licensing firm to tackle copyright risks; 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS

The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) reached all time high today, Jul, 12 and still has $233.63 target or 5.00% above today’s $222.50 share price. This indicates more upside for the $51.45 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $233.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.57B more. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $222.5. About 501,174 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Workday, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd accumulated 113,667 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 10,638 shares. 29 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. 30,000 are held by Firsthand Cap. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,720 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.99% or 58,238 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 376,020 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 10 shares. Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 9,400 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 50,879 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 65,132 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $4.66 million activity. 4,024 shares were sold by Bozzini James, worth $663,398 on Tuesday, January 15. Sisco Robynne also sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M worth of stock. Stankey Michael A. had sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776 on Tuesday, January 15. Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.45 billion. It provides applications for clients to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Among 5 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spotify Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $17200 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

