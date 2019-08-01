Workday, Inc. (WDAY) EPS Estimated At $-0.33; Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Position

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 21.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 405,962 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.33 million shares with $114.26M value, up from 1.92 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 2.59 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $-0.33 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, Workday, Inc.’s analysts see 26.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 999,422 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 26. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. Wedbush downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 15,100 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,502 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 60,706 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 242,384 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 58,665 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,782 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru, a Iowa-based fund reported 4.06M shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3.40 million shares. 30,657 were accumulated by Paloma Management Commerce. Smithfield Tru holds 1,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 7.7% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Pnc Services Grp has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea Investment owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 170,900 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M, worth $197,523 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Workday, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fin Counselors Inc has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,376 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Limited Com. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 2,963 are owned by Wespac Lc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 3,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Agf Inc stated it has 0.44% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hightower Advisors Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,736 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Keybank Association Oh owns 30,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Franklin Resources holds 0.14% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 148 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.