Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 196 16.13 N/A -1.93 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.54 0.00

Demonstrates Workday Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Workday Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Workday Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares and 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Workday Inc. has stronger performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Workday Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.