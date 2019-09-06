Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Contrasting side by side

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 12.23 N/A -2.10 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Workday Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workday Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats Workday Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.