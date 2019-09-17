Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Workday Inc. has 94.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Workday Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workday Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.20% -8.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Workday Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. N/A 198 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Workday Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

Workday Inc. currently has an average price target of $219.6, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. The potential upside of the peers is 157.79%. Workday Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workday Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Workday Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workday Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Workday Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Workday Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Workday Inc.’s peers beat Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.