Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Contrasting side by side

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 198 14.61 N/A -2.10 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.66 N/A 0.02 263.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Workday Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Workday Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Workday Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 47.93% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 94.1% respectively. About 1% of Workday Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.