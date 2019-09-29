Workday Inc. (WDAY) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Comparison side by side

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 180 3.62 162.78M -2.10 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Workday Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Workday Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 90,448,408.07% -24.2% -8.7% BSQUARE Corporation 759,854,361.25% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

Workday Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. BSQUARE Corporation’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. Its rival BSQUARE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31% of BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BSQUARE Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Workday Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.