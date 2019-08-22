Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 14.25 N/A -2.10 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.59 N/A -138.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Volatility and Risk

Workday Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Bridgeline Digital Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Workday Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Workday Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.