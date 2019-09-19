Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Comparing side by side

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 198 12.33 N/A -2.10 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.92 N/A -0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Workday Inc. and Box Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Workday Inc. and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Workday Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Box Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Workday Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

In next table is shown Workday Inc. and Box Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 3.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Box Inc. had bearish trend.

Workday Inc. beats Box Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.