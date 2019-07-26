Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Comparing side by side

Since Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 196 16.14 N/A -1.93 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.58 N/A 0.43 136.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Workday Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. From a competition point of view, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Workday Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.67 average price target and a 35.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Workday Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.