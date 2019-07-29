Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Contrasting side by side

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 197 16.11 N/A -1.93 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 20 3.92 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workday Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means Workday Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Agilysys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Workday Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agilysys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 5.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.