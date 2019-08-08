Workday Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) Stake Maintained by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc; Franklin Street Advisors Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Decreased by $919,550

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 21,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 159,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 138,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 1.41 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 427,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 444,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 20.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares to 11,305 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,359 shares to 203,655 shares, valued at $116.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd Ord Ils0.01 by 23,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

