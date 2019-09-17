Workday Class A (WDAY) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $382,590

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 126,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 4.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Workday Inc Class A (WDAY) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 3,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, down from 6,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Workday Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 1.05M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,734 shares to 45,986 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 13,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,479 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Emg Mkts Etf Usd Dis (EEM).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari Nv by 2,508 shares to 7,570 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Class A by 10,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

