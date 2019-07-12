Workday Cl A (WDAY) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Position; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $35.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 183,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 765,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.04 million, down from 949,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 269,787 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 6,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 598,324 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp Com by 37,569 shares to 58,062 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 62,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,973 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $4.66 million activity. 3,461 shares were sold by Dermetzis Petros, worth $570,465. Another trade for 6,370 shares valued at $1.05 million was made by BHUSRI ANEEL on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $296,776 were sold by Stankey Michael A.. $150,233 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A. The insider Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. 4,024 shares were sold by Bozzini James, worth $663,398.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/29/2019: CY,PLUG,WDAY – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 1,415 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 82,711 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,417 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 10 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 12,416 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 769,911 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 18,660 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pnc Financial Svcs holds 29,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Service invested in 1.09% or 5,409 shares. Axa holds 53,134 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,701 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 8,200 shares to 121,105 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.