Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Both Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) and Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 7.18 4.63 Banco Bradesco S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.70 12.91

Table 1 highlights Woori Financial Group Inc. and Banco Bradesco S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Bradesco S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Woori Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 0.6% Banco Bradesco S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Woori Financial Group Inc. and Banco Bradesco S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 21.26%. Insiders owned 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.02% are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04% Banco Bradesco S.A. -11.89% -7.14% 2.01% -5.57% 35.25% 10.62%

For the past year Woori Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Banco Bradesco S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Woori Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Banco Bradesco S.A.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.