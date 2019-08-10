Woodwardinc (WWD) Holder Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Its Position by $319,412; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Mid (MAA) Position by $43.11 Million; Shares Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 395,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 276,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, down from 672,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 436,262 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 314,211 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 696,705 shares to 6.67 million shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.

