Woodward (WWD) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 43 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 25 cut down and sold their stock positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.16 million shares, down from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synchronoss Technologies Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 20.

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:WWD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Woodward Inc’s current price of $108.22 translates into 0.15% yield. Woodward Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 314,211 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 27.76 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Woodward, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,335 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 7,000 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 4,935 shares. Alps Advisors owns 4,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. Cookson Peirce And reported 5,985 shares stake. 4,000 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc. Millennium Management Ltd accumulated 271,795 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi invested in 1.23M shares or 0.76% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 52 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 20,672 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 22,268 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.39 million activity. 25,500 shares valued at $2.39 million were sold by GENDRON THOMAS A on Wednesday, February 13. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Sega Ronald M on Tuesday, February 12. $187,096 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 11.04% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for 781,334 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 2.47 million shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.08% invested in the company for 675,903 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $379.34 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

