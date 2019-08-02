Woodward (WWD) to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped By $1.54 Million Its Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 3270% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 32,700 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 33,700 shares with $1.60M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $18.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 1.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – Investors May Be the Losers in CBS-Redstone Feud — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE COURT HEARING ON CBS SUIT OVER BOARD CONTROL UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 09/04/2018 – CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:WWD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Woodward Inc’s current price of $111.86 translates into 0.15% yield. Woodward Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 390,230 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 28.7 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.54 million activity. 4,200 shares were sold by Sega Ronald M, worth $382,326. The insider GENDRON THOMAS A sold $2.39M. 2,000 shares were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman, worth $187,096 on Tuesday, February 12. Preiss Chad Robert also sold $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, February 4. COHN JOHN D had sold 7,600 shares worth $669,128 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Woodward, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,640 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.4% or 102,000 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap L P has 0.05% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Terril Brothers stated it has 91,179 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 455,829 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 441,789 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Brown Advisory holds 592,887 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 91 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pnc Financial Services Grp reported 80,740 shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Com has invested 2.19% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Regions Finance accumulated 13,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 3,892 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 36 shares. 106,310 are held by Millennium Management Limited Com. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bragg Fincl Advsrs owns 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 17,189 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Com reported 0.74% stake. Old National Bancorp In stated it has 12,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 121,358 are held by Harvey Capital Inc. Tanaka Capital Management reported 18,791 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 7,431 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wisconsin-based Thompson Investment has invested 1.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 362,208 shares. New England & Inc invested in 0.33% or 10,150 shares. Vestor Cap Lc accumulated 1,593 shares.

