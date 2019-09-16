Woodward (WWD) Stock Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Stake; As Citrix Systems (Put) (CTXS) Valuation Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Upped Its Holding by $382,200

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 125,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 125,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 31,161 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (Put) (CTXS) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $883,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 246,333 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sleep Number Corp by 646,696 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $70.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,372 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 605,731 shares. Prescott Gp Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 61,776 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Natixis reported 2,526 shares. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 3,014 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 4,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.01% or 5,600 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 130,309 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Llc invested in 19,602 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 91,323 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,055 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.96 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 144,961 shares to 55,039 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Intergrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 199,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,820 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (Call) (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc owns 2,366 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 12,175 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Northcoast Asset Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,371 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.02% or 33,821 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 182,021 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.1% or 133,821 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 365,867 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 176,088 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Brown Advisory stated it has 20,627 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 355,940 shares.