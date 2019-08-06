Woodward (WWD) Stake Upped by Associated Banc-Corp; Stelliam Investment Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Spirit Airls (SAVE)

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 259,227 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 252.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 21,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,464 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 8,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 395,994 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre. 2,375 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Brings More Go to Charlotte, North Carolina! – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines to transform operations through expanded technology alliance with Sabre – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines Launching More International Service from Orlando to Jamaica! – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital stated it has 14,194 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 137,369 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 8,235 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Service Advisors has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ubs Asset Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,558 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 440,428 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Us Bank De invested in 1,265 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 55,805 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,645 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 120,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 851,948 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Lake Ltd Liability owns 350,000 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 2,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 25 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,594 shares to 176,828 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,261 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. $187,096 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12. 4,200 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares with value of $382,326 were sold by Sega Ronald M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or invested in 3.85% or 126,062 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 35,300 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 19,837 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 37,495 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Inc owns 117,754 shares. 1,700 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 88,911 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 19,748 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 800 shares. New York-based Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc has invested 3.66% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,883 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 268,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ciena (CIEN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Revenues Beat; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Top-Line Growth Support Corning’s (GLW) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.