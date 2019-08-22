Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lifted Stake by $1.11 Million; Cohen & Steers Boosted Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) by 305.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 3.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 4.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.57 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 22,168 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 26/04/2018 – CXP SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.43 TO $1.48, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases 1Q 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST SELLS 25-STORY MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5 MILLION

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 250.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 16,567 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $105.1. About 18,432 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 99,182 shares to 34,486 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Platin And Pal (SPPP) by 33,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,294 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CXP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 81.40 million shares or 2.70% less from 83.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 222,573 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 32,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 57,000 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,786 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.22% in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 107,970 shares. Amer Inc owns 0% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 2,073 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 229,500 shares. Voya Inv Ltd holds 23,319 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 23,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) for 110,910 shares.

