Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Position by $557,316

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,543 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24 million, down from 449,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 219,591 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 50,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.84. About 541,532 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 417,950 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eaton Vance holds 0.04% or 198,802 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability reported 14,208 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 512,428 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 6,700 shares. State Street accumulated 1.76 million shares. Teton Advsr Inc owns 6,050 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited holds 2.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 30,450 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 146,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt owns 210,149 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management owns 1.28 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43 million for 24.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. Shares for $187,096 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. Sega Ronald M also sold $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares. Shares for $1.26M were sold by Preiss Chad Robert. 7,600 shares were sold by COHN JOHN D, worth $669,128.