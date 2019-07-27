Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Natus Medical Del (BABY) Market Value Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,800 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 146,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 22/03/2018 – Natus Medical Incorporated vs Nox Medical EHF | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys New 1% Position in Natus Medical; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q REV. $128.6M, EST. $126.0M; 20/03/2018 – Activist Voce Takes More Than 2% Stake in Natus Medical; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS CLAIMS FOR INFRINGEMENT BY NATUS NEUROLOGY; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 359,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.78M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 301,347 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44 million for 25.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.16M shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company holds 11,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 10,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Terril Brothers Incorporated has 2.73% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 91,179 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Co Nj accumulated 193,578 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 1.23 million shares. Natixis LP holds 20,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 36,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 64,650 shares to 114,650 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 857,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Sega Ronald M sold $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 4,200 shares. Taylor Matthew Freeman sold 2,000 shares worth $187,096. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4. 7,600 shares were sold by COHN JOHN D, worth $669,128.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 437,455 shares to 648,998 shares, valued at $102.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 275,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

