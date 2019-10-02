Woodward (WWD) Share Value Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $94.56 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $528,105 as Shares Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 98.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 836,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 850,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $103.3. About 99,664 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.99. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 63,400 shares to 491,500 shares, valued at $41.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 437,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 32,895 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 9,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 2,261 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 25,697 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 8,200 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Management. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.07% or 2,126 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 1.03 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,361 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,863 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt accumulated 670,305 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.08% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wealthquest Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32M for 20.02 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 0.41% or 192,535 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,777 shares. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 140,185 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 0.43% or 20,692 shares. Guardian holds 23,592 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 37,438 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.52% or 105,803 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Orca Investment Mgmt has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 105,675 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kcm Lc stated it has 189,241 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And has 167,372 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has 443,771 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mngmt owns 32,070 shares.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares to 184,326 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 25,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

