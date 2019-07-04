Woodward (WWD) Holder Bank Of The West Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose, Intersect Capital Increased Position

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 5,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 250,428 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Sega Ronald M. $542,895 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 7,600 shares valued at $669,128 was made by COHN JOHN D on Thursday, January 31. 14,000 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43 million for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,076 shares to 77,715 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

