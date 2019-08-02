Woodward (WWD) Holder Bank Of The West Has Decreased Stake; Pier Capital Cut Its Caredx (CDNA) Position by $2.28 Million

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 5,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,254 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 390,230 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 227,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 724,190 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group invested in 16,093 shares. Sei Invs owns 39,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 2.27 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 9,935 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Waddell And Reed invested in 1.33M shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 240,374 shares. Amer invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.55% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 4.37M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 4,377 shares. United Automobile Association reported 9,739 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 67,633 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc. Oberweis Asset reported 209,210 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18,824 shares to 91,666 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 13,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,602 shares to 58,238 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.16M are held by Vanguard Gru. Snyder Capital Mgmt Lp holds 3.71% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 829,272 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 35,300 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 6,001 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or reported 126,062 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.38% or 34,940 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 101,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 124,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,586 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). First Advsrs LP reported 17,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,821 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 8,061 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $72.67 million for 23.90 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.43% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.54 million activity. Preiss Chad Robert sold $1.26 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, February 4. 6,000 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares with value of $542,895 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. $1.84 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by GENDRON THOMAS A on Friday, February 1. The insider Sega Ronald M sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326.

