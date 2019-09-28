Woodward (WWD) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Cyrusone Com (CONE) Holding by $1.72 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE) by 157.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 30,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 49,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 19,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 4,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 5,489 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $621,000, down from 10,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,094 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Woodward, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Woodward Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Woodward Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Robert F. Weber, Jr. Announces Plans to Retire in January 2020; Jonathan W. Thayer Named as CFO Successor and as Vice Chairman, Corporate Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 320,865 shares to 437,076 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). First Republic Investment Management reported 4,620 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 167,320 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 87,536 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 754,053 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Com De holds 0.08% or 25,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 9,851 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 32,895 shares. Snyder Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 797,290 shares. Hightower Limited Liability reported 2,720 shares stake. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,055 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 548,554 shares. Heitman Real reported 0.77% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 134,482 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 23,392 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,464 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc reported 114,719 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 9,375 are held by Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 318,192 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,162 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Data Centers in Northern Virginia Qualify for Tax Incentives – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 131,271 shares to 107,988 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 99,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,062 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).