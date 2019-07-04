Woodward Inc. (WWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Both Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward Inc. 96 2.62 N/A 3.84 28.51 CAE Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

Demonstrates Woodward Inc. and CAE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CAE Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Woodward Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Woodward Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Woodward Inc. and CAE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta means Woodward Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CAE Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Woodward Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Woodward Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Woodward Inc. and CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 73.3% respectively. Woodward Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woodward Inc. 1.08% 14.43% 16.21% 32.33% 48.85% 47.29% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year Woodward Inc. has stronger performance than CAE Inc.

Summary

Woodward Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors CAE Inc.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.