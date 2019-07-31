Woodward, Inc. (WWD) EPS Estimated At $1.17; 6 Analysts Bullish Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)

Among 6 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rapid7 had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Needham. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $58 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $1.17 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.46% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. WWD’s profit would be $72.68M giving it 24.53 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Woodward, Inc.’s analysts see -16.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 295,561 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.2 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 29.45 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment maker repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.