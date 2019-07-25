Woodward Inc. (WWD) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Contrasting side by side

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward Inc. 100 2.68 N/A 3.84 28.51 HEICO Corporation 104 8.48 N/A 2.00 51.98

In table 1 we can see Woodward Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HEICO Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Woodward Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Woodward Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 19.9% 10.2%

Volatility & Risk

Woodward Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. HEICO Corporation’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Woodward Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, HEICO Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. HEICO Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Woodward Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Woodward Inc. and HEICO Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HEICO Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of HEICO Corporation is $109.25, which is potential -21.37% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Woodward Inc. shares and 66.4% of HEICO Corporation shares. 0.5% are Woodward Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, HEICO Corporation has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woodward Inc. 1.08% 14.43% 16.21% 32.33% 48.85% 47.29% HEICO Corporation -0.58% 3.83% 14.05% 17.92% 40.9% 33.91%

For the past year Woodward Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats Woodward Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.