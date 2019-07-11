Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Analysts See $1.15 EPS; Allstate Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Allstate Corp decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 4,075 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Allstate Corp holds 361,614 shares with $68.69M value, down from 365,689 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $203.73. About 9.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $1.15 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.68% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. WWD’s profit would be $71.44M giving it 24.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Woodward, Inc.’s analysts see -17.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.21. About 86,653 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 24.02 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allstate Corp increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 52,116 shares to 162,926 valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 6,370 shares and now owns 51,834 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $24500 highest and $140 lowest target. $203.79’s average target is 0.03% above currents $203.73 stock price. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $201 target in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 30. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. GENDRON THOMAS A had sold 25,500 shares worth $2.39 million on Wednesday, February 13. COHN JOHN D sold $669,128 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 4 the insider Preiss Chad Robert sold $1.26 million. Sega Ronald M had sold 4,200 shares worth $382,326 on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $187,096 was made by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 29.04 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment maker repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Woodward, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.