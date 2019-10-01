Woodward Com (WWD) Stock Rose While Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased by $2.16 Million Its Holding; Css Has Cut Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.48. About 1.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Woodward Inc Com (WWD) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 167,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.93 million, down from 186,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Woodward Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 105,240 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.39 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 41,083 shares to 113,883 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 193,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Mitchell Management Co has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 37,396 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 1,026 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 11,570 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Counselors Inc has 28,470 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.27% or 1,766 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 27,186 shares. Birinyi owns 11,300 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Ironwood holds 99 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,011 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 5,100 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 10,641 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 834,758 are owned by Winslow Capital Ltd Llc. Palisade Capital Ltd Com Nj accumulated 900 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33M for 20.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp Cl A $0. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 14,787 shares to 289,469 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New Com (NYSE:ETR) by 22,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 134,841 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 102,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP invested in 106 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp stated it has 404,463 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 45,111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 87,536 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 105,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 43,436 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 21 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 595,193 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wealthquest Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 3,000 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 0.12% stake.