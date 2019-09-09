Woodstock Trimmed Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $949,872 as Stock Price Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 988,904 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 20,042 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 3.32 million shares traded or 144.56% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 14,868 shares to 45,853 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $155.16 million for 31.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam holds 0.37% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 101,895 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp owns 245,083 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Portland Advisors has 54,729 shares. Field & Main Bank holds 1,181 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 255,751 were accumulated by Axa. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,895 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Davis R M owns 8,905 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 16,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 27,535 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B reported 7,380 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

