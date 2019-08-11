Woodstock Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased by $658,803; Holder Bank Of Hawaii Upped Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,405 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,624 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (NYSE:SC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 276,525 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,122 shares. 502,869 are held by Conning. Raymond James Na owns 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 212,006 shares. Coho Prtnrs Ltd reported 8,516 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Viking Fund Ltd Llc owns 49,000 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Communications Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shufro Rose And Communication Llc has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,830 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc invested in 0.23% or 38,152 shares. 88,755 were reported by Woodstock. Private Wealth Incorporated accumulated 25,287 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Limited Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,988 shares. Burns J W & Commerce New York accumulated 71,609 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Prns Lc reported 0.29% stake. Chesley Taft And Lc has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey Whitney Ltd invested in 94,227 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 494,410 shares. Indiana-based Monarch Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ariel Invs Lc reported 1% stake. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 346,797 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc reported 103,722 shares stake. Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.14% or 2.16 million shares. 459,035 were reported by Amp Capital Investors. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,731 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 22,067 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP reported 16,996 shares.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares to 7,752 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O'reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,660 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).