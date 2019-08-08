Woodstock Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.05 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.47. About 215,143 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 289,563 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,752 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prospector Prns Lc reported 75,200 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs accumulated 13.66 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.01% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ci Investments Inc has 799,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,442 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.46 million shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,406 shares. 3,295 are held by Monetary Management Inc. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Communication has 9,247 shares. Wedge L LP Nc reported 123,179 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.44 million shares. 102,160 are held by Shelter Mutual Insurance Comm.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares to 5,147 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Stockton owns 4,087 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 22,394 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,625 shares. First owns 69,044 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 182,257 shares. Moreover, Tremblant Group Inc has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,404 shares. Carroll Financial owns 40,444 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 73,122 were accumulated by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested in 0.53% or 7,315 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 3,571 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company has 88,309 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,053 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 88,026 shares.